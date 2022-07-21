Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYH stock opened at $270.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

