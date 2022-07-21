Atria Investments LLC Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

ADM opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

