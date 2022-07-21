Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Stock Performance

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

