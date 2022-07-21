Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.