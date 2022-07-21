Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

