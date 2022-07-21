Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $37.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

