Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

NYSE:ROP opened at $408.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

