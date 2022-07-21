Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.