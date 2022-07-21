Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.23 and its 200-day moving average is $439.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

