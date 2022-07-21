Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.93.

NYSE IQV opened at $220.60 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

