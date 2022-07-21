Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

