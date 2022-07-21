Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

