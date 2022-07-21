Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after buying an additional 206,210 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Biogen stock opened at $207.49 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

