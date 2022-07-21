Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.05.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $116.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

