10,000 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 107,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

