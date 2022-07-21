The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 92,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 42,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.8 %

DIS stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

