Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sysco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

