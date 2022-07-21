MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $879,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

