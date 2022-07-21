Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 1,274 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

