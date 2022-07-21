Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,560,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

