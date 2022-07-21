Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.