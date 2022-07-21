Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 143,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $205,118,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

