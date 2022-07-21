Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

