Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 3,767 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

