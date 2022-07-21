Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 425 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

