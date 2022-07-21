Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

