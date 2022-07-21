Spinnaker Trust Buys 823 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

