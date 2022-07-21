Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.