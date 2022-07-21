CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

