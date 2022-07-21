3,977 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 42,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.7% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The company has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

