Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,996 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average is $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

