Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.