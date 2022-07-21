Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,218 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 90,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 13,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 327,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

