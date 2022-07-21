Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $81.18 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $81,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

