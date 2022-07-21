Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 952 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 172,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 60,003 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.