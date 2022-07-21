Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

