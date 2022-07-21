Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 172,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

