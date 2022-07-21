Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

