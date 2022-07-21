Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average of $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

