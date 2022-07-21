Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

