Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 687 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average is $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

