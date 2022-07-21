FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.41. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
