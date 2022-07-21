DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,269 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 792,002 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01.

Featured Articles

