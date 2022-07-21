CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up approximately 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of WestRock worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

