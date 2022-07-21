CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 61,502 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

