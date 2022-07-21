CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Starwood Property Trust worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after buying an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after buying an additional 187,606 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

