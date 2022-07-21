CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,255 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

INTC opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

