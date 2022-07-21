Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 49,143 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Easterly Government Properties worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after purchasing an additional 444,126 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,724,000 after purchasing an additional 415,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

