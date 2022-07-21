Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Humana by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,076,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Humana by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.3 %

HUM opened at $483.69 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $497.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.89 and a 200-day moving average of $436.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

