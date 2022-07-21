Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.91. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

